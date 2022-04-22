BJP chief Nadda leads roadshow in Kangra for Mission Repeat
In the second visit to his home state in less than a fortnight, BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday led a roadshow before addressing a rally at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra, a politically significant district of Himachal Pradesh, where the saffron party aims to achieve Mission Repeat in the December assembly elections.
The BJP rally and roadshow comes on the eve of Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s rally at Shahpur in the district on Saturday.
Kangra, the nerve centre of politics in the hill state, has become a battleground for the ruling BJP and the AAP, which is projecting itself as the third option, while the faction-ridden Congress is lying low. The district is crucial as it sends 15 legislators to the 68-member House. The party that wins maximum seats in Kangra forms the government in the state.
It is Nadda’s second visit to the state in less than a fortnight. Earlier, he had visited Shimla and Bilaspur during from April 9 to 12.
BJP state media coordinator Rakesh Sharma said after addressing the Nagrota Bagwan rally, Nadda would head to Chamunda Devi temple and in the evening, he will meet BJP veteran Shanta Kumar at his house in Palampur.
On Saturday, Nadda will address a meeting of party workers in the morning before paying obeisance at Bajreshwari Devi Temple, Kangra, and return to Delhi, said Sharma.
Incidentally, no party has repeated a government in the state since 1985.
Probe sources of properties of Jahangirpuri violence accused, police ask ED
The Delhi Police on Friday wrote to the Enforcement Directorate seeking a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act into the sources of the properties of the main alleged conspirator of the violence in Jahagirpur. A crime branch officer assigned to probe the violence said Ansar Sheikh, 38, has been allegedly receiving money from abroad. The officer said movements and phone calls of Ansar were being examined.
Udupi PU students challenge hijab ban; return home without writing exam
The exam which began on Friday will go on till May 18. Over 6.84 lakh students will write the exam at 1,076 centres across the state. The two girls - Alia and Resham - arrived in an auto-rickshaw at the exam centre wearing burqa. They insisted that they should be allowed to write the exam wearing hijab but the college authorities citing the High Court order denied them entry. Subsequently, the girls returned home.
PSI Scam: Two arrested over irregularities in appointments
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that two persons including a gunman of Congress MLA Patil have been arrested in connection with the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state. "Arrangements were made on the lines of the UPSC recruitment test. Irregularities had been perpetrated despite the tight security and transparent system. We want to put an end to this," he added.
Bengaluru teen builds platform to support over 100,000 Covid affected women
The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated lives and livelihoods around the world. According to the World Values Survey, more than half of respondents in many countries in South Asia and the Middle East & North Africa agreed that men have more rights to a job than women when jobs are scarce. In response, 17-year-old student, Anika Midha, built a platform to grant women facing financial hardships the autonomy to create and sustain their livelihood.
Hijab row: Karnataka students, who moved HC, skip 2nd year exam over attire
