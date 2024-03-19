BJP chief Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at AAP over AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s ‘absence’, Punjab CM hits back

Punjab state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sunil Jakhar and chief minister Bhagwant Mann engaged in a war of words on Monday. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar

After Jakhar questioned Chadha’s ‘absence’ and eluded it to internal rift and rebellion within AAP, Mann retorted with a jibe asking the BJP state chief to focus on his own party.

Jakhar posted in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter): “In this politically charged atmosphere, lots of reasons are being attributed to the intriguing absence of Raghav Chadha. The silence of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann on this has only lent credence to such insinuations.”

Jakhar also released a statement asking Mann to come clean on the issue.

“Raghav ji has been the apple of Kejriwal’s eye so much so that he has been acting as the super CM in Punjab demeaning elected CM Bhagwant Mann; and now his removal from the scene with Parliamentary Polls already announced raises genuine doubts about rumblings within AAP,” Jakhar said.

“If there is some health issue, I wish Raghav ji a speedy recovery,” Jakhar added. As per party sources, Chadha was in the UK to undergo a vitrectomy to prevent retinal detachment of the eye.

Mann, in response, took a swipe at the BJP leader. “Jakhar sahib, be concerned about the party you are in these days. Moreover, tell journalists which party you are speaking for. Ruled in Congress, joined BJP and now batting for SAD-BJP alliance,” Mann posted on X.

Later, Punjab BJP chief presided over an event in which many leaders joined the saffron party.

Those who joined the BJP on Monday include Randhir Singh Mudhal, ex ADC, former OSD to SAD leader Bikram Majithia and advocate Ramesh Prashar, Kotkapura former zila parishad member Kartar Singh Shikhwala, and Golden Temple ex-Granthi Sardar Kashmir Singh.

Jakhar also claimed that “infighting” within the AAP will force the party to change its candidates on eight seats that were announced a few days back.

“You will see a change of candidates on most of these seats as the faces announced have been rejected by their party cadre,” he said.