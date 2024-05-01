 BJP committed to inclusive growth of all minorities, Tandon promises Muslim community - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP committed to inclusive growth of all minorities, Tandon promises Muslim community

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 01, 2024 08:28 AM IST

While addressing a gathering of Muslim community at Manimajra, Tandon said, “The Opposition is in a desperate situation. They don’t have any issue to talk about, as their rule was full of scams, while ours is full of ‘beneficial schemes’ launched for the poor.”

BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon on Tuesday said the BJP-led central government was committed to the inclusive development of all sections of society, including minorities.

Tandon also highlighted initiatives undertaken by the Centre for the financially weak, such as Ayushman Bharat, among others. (HT photo)
Tandon also highlighted initiatives undertaken by the Centre for the financially weak, such as Ayushman Bharat, among others. (HT photo)

“The Modi government is dedicated to promoting diversity and ensuring every individual’s rights are protected, regardless of caste, creed or community affiliation,” he claimed.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

While addressing a gathering of Muslim community at Manimajra, Tandon underlined various policies and programs implemented by the BJP-led government at Centre to address socio-economic challenges faced by the community, while promoting inclusivity and diversity.

Tandon said, “The Opposition is in a desperate situation. They don’t have any issue to talk about, as their rule was full of scams, while ours is full of ‘beneficial schemes’ launched for the poor.”

Tandon also highlighted transformative initiatives undertaken by the Centre for the financially weak, such as Pradhan Mantri (PM) Jan-Dhan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP committed to inclusive growth of all minorities, Tandon promises Muslim community
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On