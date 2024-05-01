BJP committed to inclusive growth of all minorities, Tandon promises Muslim community

BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon on Tuesday said the BJP-led central government was committed to the inclusive development of all sections of society, including minorities. Tandon also highlighted initiatives undertaken by the Centre for the financially weak, such as Ayushman Bharat, among others. (HT photo)

“The Modi government is dedicated to promoting diversity and ensuring every individual’s rights are protected, regardless of caste, creed or community affiliation,” he claimed.

While addressing a gathering of Muslim community at Manimajra, Tandon underlined various policies and programs implemented by the BJP-led government at Centre to address socio-economic challenges faced by the community, while promoting inclusivity and diversity.

Tandon said, “The Opposition is in a desperate situation. They don’t have any issue to talk about, as their rule was full of scams, while ours is full of ‘beneficial schemes’ launched for the poor.”

Tandon also highlighted transformative initiatives undertaken by the Centre for the financially weak, such as Pradhan Mantri (PM) Jan-Dhan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, among others.