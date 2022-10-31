BJP, Cong heavyweights campaign for Adampur bypoll as election-day nears

: Prominent leaders from the Congress and the BJP on Sunday canvassed for their respective candidates as the election-day neared for the Adampur bypoll, urging voters to elect their party from the constituency.

The by-election to the Adampur constituency is scheduled for November 3.

The Congress held a convention of the backward classes at Dhani Mohabbatpur village in Adampur.

While addressing the gathering, former chief minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda said that the ruling government has not done any work except snapping the reservation of backward classes and welfare schemes.

“During the tenure of the Congress government, we had run many welfare schemes to empower the OBC class. From distribution of tickets to giving political representation to the society, the backward society was given full representation in the cabinet. OBC reservation in gazetted posts was increased from 10 to 15% to ensure proper participation of the society in the bureaucracy,” he added.

Hooda said the BJP government in the state had systematically scrapped all the schemes of the Congress implemented for the backward classes.

“First of all, this government closed the scheme of allotment of 100 yards of plots. But once the Congress government is formed again, this scheme will be implemented on priority and a separate amount will be allotted to make two rooms in the plot,” Hooda said.

BJP nominee Bhavya Bishnoi, his father Kuldeep Bishnoi and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini visited several villages and interacted with voters.

Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will address a rally on November 1 in favour of Bhavya.

“Haryana has witnessed a clean and transparent government in the last eight years. The BJP government has ensured equal development of all assembly segments and reduced nepotism and corruption,” Saini added.