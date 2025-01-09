BJP delegation seeks Akal Takht jathedar’s intervention to end Dallewal’s fast

A delegation of Sikh leaders of the BJP on Thursday appealed to Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh to intervene to end farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s fast-unto-death. A delegation of Sikh leaders of the BJP on Thursday appealed to Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh to intervene to end farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s fast-unto-death. Dallewal has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Khanauri since November 26. (File photo)

The delegation comprising Sarchand Singh, Sukhminder Singh Grewal and other local leaders, visited Akal Takht secretariat and handed over a memorandum addressed to the jathedar.

In the memo, they expressed concern over the deteriorating health condition of Dallewal at the Khanauri border and said the Akal Takht jathedar should take measures so that he ends his fast. They said the life of Dallewal is very precious and it should be saved. They cited that thanks to the intervention of Akal Takht jathedar, Sikh prisoner Balwant Singh Rajoana ended his hunger strike in Patiala jail.

“Akal Takht should ask Dallewal to end the fast and talk with the government,” said the BJP leaders.