BJP delegation visits shelling-hit areas in Kupwara

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by J&K unit general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul on Sunday visited Hajinar, Shamispora, Bhatpora and Traboni villages in Karnah tehsil of Kupwara, which were hit by shelling amid the recent India-Pakistan hostilities. The delegation assured the people that they will take up the matter of relief with the highest authorities. BJP’s Ashok Koul condemned the aggression by Pakistan and termed the shelling as a cowardly and desperate act of terrorism. (HT File)

Koul condemned the aggression by Pakistan and termed the shelling as a “cowardly and desperate act of terrorism”.

“Pakistan has once again exposed its true face by deliberately targeting innocent civilians living peacefully along the border. Even in times of war, attacking civilian populations is a grave violation of international humanitarian laws and reflects the desperation and moral bankruptcy of Pakistan’s leadership. This aggression will never be forgotten,” Koul said in a statement.

He assured the affected families that they will leave no stone unturned to ensure rehabilitation, compensation and justice. The delegation also emphasized the need for constructing permanent shelters and enhancing safety infrastructure in vulnerable areas to protect the lives of border residents