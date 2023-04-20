Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Complete 4-laning of road to Ravidas shrine soon, demands BJP

Complete 4-laning of road to Ravidas shrine soon, demands BJP

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 20, 2023 12:49 AM IST

BJP demands Punjab government prioritize construction of four-lane road to Guru Ravidas shrine Khuralgarh Sahib after 10 people died in a road accident.

BJP’s state spokesperson Nimisha Mehta demanded that the Punjab government must prioritise the construction of the four-lane road to Guru Ravidas shrine Khuralgarh Sahib in Garhshankar after 10 persons lost their lives in a road accident last week.

The road from Garhshankar to Khuralgarh Sahib needs immediate government attention as there have been numerous fatal accidents in the past few months, said a BJP spokesperson. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Mehta said Khuralgarh Sahib is the only place in Punjab where Guru Ravidas spent over four years but sadly none of the previous governments ensured construction of a four-lane road there.

“Although Doaba comprises of nearly 40% of the Ravidas community population, the road to the Ravidas shrine, which is situated in hilly area of Garhshankar, is presently in bad shape and leading to major road accidents,” said Mehta.

“The road from Garhshankar to Khuralgarh Sahib needs immediate government attention as there have been numerous fatal accidents in the past few months,” she said.

She added that none of the past or current governments could even provide proper drinking water facility to the shrine and the Khuralgarh Gurudwara committee had to procure water tankers on a daily basis from nearby villages in Ropar district for langer and other works.

bjp construction doaba population punjab punjab government road accident + 5 more
Thursday, April 20, 2023
