BJP ensuring country’s food security, says Nadda

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday attended a “tiffin meeting” at Jhandutta in his home district Bilaspur to mark the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at centre.The “tiffin meeting” is an outreach initiative of the BJP, wherein workers and leaders bring their own meals and eat together while holding interactions. Nadda said more than 1,121 lakh metric tonnes of free food grains have been distributed under Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojna. (HT Photo)

BJP state president Dr Rajeev Bindal, national vice president Saudan Singh, MLAs JR Katwal and Trilok Jamwal, former ministers Rajendra Garg, former MP Suresh Chandel and BJP state chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma were among others present on the occasion. While relishing homemade food, the leaders discuss various achievements of the Modi government in nine years. Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said that the Modi government has taken major steps to ensure food security of 80 crore population of country and more than 1,121 lakh metric tonnes of free food grains have been distributed under Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojna while people were easily getting ration under one nation one ration card scheme.

Nadda said that India has taken the world’s largest financial inclusion initiative, under this, more than ₹48.27 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened in the country and direct benefit transfer of more than ₹25 lakh crore rupees has been done in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries across the country. An estimated saving of ₹2.73 lakh crore has been achieved through this process, he said.

To ensure the welfare of the farmer, Nadda said, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana was launched in 2019, under which farmers get ₹6,000 every year in three equal installments. So far more than 11.39 crore farmers have been benefitted under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, he said. He said that Kisan Fasal Bima Yojana has also benefited the farming community immensely.

Opposition depriving OBCs of rights: Nadda

Later addressing a press conference at Bilaspur, Nadda said that a report by National Commission for Backward Classes has made some very crucial revelations about OBC reservation being openly violated in West Bengal, Bihar and Rajasthan. He said that the opposition parties, which claim to be biggest well-wishers of OBC community and demand a caste census, were depriving the OBC people of their rights in the state where they were in power.

He alleged that the Mamta Banerjee government was offering OBC quota to Muslim community for politics of appeasement. “You will be surprised to know that the benefit of 91.5% OBC reservation in Bengal has been given to Muslims,” he alleged. In Bengal, 179 castes of OBCs have been recorded by the NCBC and out of these 118 castes of the Muslim community have been included. “Mamta government was giving caste reservation certificates to Bangladeshi infiltration and Rohangiyas. This is a very serious issue and can be detrimental for national security,” he said. He said that the similar was the situation of OBC reservation in Bihar and Rajasthan.