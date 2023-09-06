News / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP expels four functionaries for ‘breach of discipline’

BJP expels four functionaries for ‘breach of discipline’

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Sep 06, 2023 11:48 PM IST



The BJP has expelled Nimisha Mehta and three other functionaries of Garhshankar assembly constituency from the party for “breach of discipline”.


Taking note of the misconduct, the party expelled Mehta and her supporters Dalwinder Singh Dhillon, Kuldip Singh and Gurpreet Singh.

Mehta had left the Congress before the last assembly elections and had unsuccessfully contested the Garhshankar seat on BJP ticket.

The disciplinary action against Mehta was triggered due to her alleged misbehaviour at a recent district meeting in the presence of district in-charge Mohan Lal Sethi.

She reportedly used foul language against ex-Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna, alleging that he had worked against her in the elections.

Taking note of the misconduct, the party expelled Mehta and her supporters Dalwinder Singh Dhillon, Kuldip Singh and Gurpreet Singh.

