Mon, Sept 08, 2025
BJP expels Shalteng constituency incharge for ‘misconduct’

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 05:36 am IST

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) expelled Umar Hayat, incharge of Shalteng constituency in Srinagar, for alleged misconduct and indiscipline, the party functionaries said on Sunday.

The district president, Srinagar, has been directed to take immediate control of the position of concerned constituency incharge. (File)
In an order by advocate Sunil Sethi, chairman of the BJP disciplinary committee, Hayat has been removed from all official positions.

It said that the disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Umar Hayat for the misconduct and indiscipline by the disciplinary committee under the instruction and order issued by BJP state president J&K.

The BJP said that during the inquiry both the sides had been given due opportunity. It did not specify who the other side was. “After concluding the inquiry, the detailed report with the recommendations was submitted to the worthy BJP State president by the disciplinary committee for the necessary consideration and approval. On the basis of the approval granted by the worthy BJP state president, it is ordered that Umar Hayat is expelled from the primary membership of the party and is also removed from all official positions, including, constituency incharge Shalteng, Srinagar, with immediate effect,” the order read.

The district president, Srinagar, has been directed to take immediate control of the position of concerned constituency incharge.

