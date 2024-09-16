Menu Explore
BJP failed to deliver on its promise of secure J&K: Congress spokesperson

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Sep 16, 2024 09:54 PM IST

Taking exception to the speech of Union home minister Amit Shah at Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice-president and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma lamented that the BJP leader tried to create a fear psychosis among the people ahead of the assembly polls through speeches and advertisements

Cautioning people against the “deceitful tactics” of the BJP, Congress on Monday regretted that instead of highlighting the ten-year achievements of its government in Jammu, BJP’s top leaders “shamelessly indulged in creating fear among the masses to get their votes.”

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP for its failure to protect the lives of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, Congress spokesperson exhorted the people to teach the BJP a lesson in the assembly elections for betraying them. (HT File)
Launching a scathing attack on the BJP for its failure to protect the lives of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, Congress spokesperson exhorted the people to teach the BJP a lesson in the assembly elections for betraying them. (HT File)

Taking exception to the speech of Union home minister Amit Shah at Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) senior vice-president and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma lamented that the BJP leader tried to create a fear psychosis among the people ahead of the assembly polls through speeches and advertisements.

“Instead of containing militancy in Jammu province, BJP leaders are now trying to terrorise the common masses,” he said, presenting data on rising terror attacks during the BJP period.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP for its failure to protect the lives of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, Sharma exhorted the people to teach the BJP a lesson in the assembly elections for betraying them. Sharma said that the BJP, infamous for its false promises, has betrayed the people of J&K in general and the Jammu region in particular.

“The BJP has failed to deliver on its promise of a secure and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. Under their rule, the terrain of militancy has shifted to Jammu, with a significant increase in terror attacks and killings of security personnel”, he said, adding, “ The BJP’s electoral tool, the Kashmiri Pandit community, has been abandoned and betrayed when it comes to their safety and well-being.”

