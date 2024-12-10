BJP fields ex-NCW chief Rekha Sharma for Rajya Sabha from Haryana

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday nominated Rekha Sharma, former chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), as the party candidate from Haryana for the lone Rajya Sabha seat by-election. Rekha Sharma (HT Photo)

The last day for filing nomination papers is December 10, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 13. If the election is required, voting will take place on December 20 at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat from 9 am to 4 pm.

The BJP nominee, however, is unlikely to face any hurdle in getting elected unopposed to the upper house as the principal opposition party the Congress has decided not to field a candidate, saying that the party did not have the required numbers.

The by-election follows the vacancy created by Krishan Lal Panwar, who was elected to Rajya Sabha in August 2022 and resigned after being elected as an MLA in the assembly elections held in October. Panwar now serves as the development and panchayats minister in the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government.

The term of the seat Rajya Sabha seat in question is till August 1, 2028.

The September 1963-born Rekha Sharma has a house in Panchkula. Her husband is a retired army officer. The former NCW chairperson served as a member of the NCW for three years before becoming its chairperson in August 2018. During her six-year tenure (August 2018 to August 2024), she spearheaded numerous initiatives particularly aimed at enhancing women’s social empowerment.

“The BJP’s central election committee has declared BJP leader and former chairperson of the NCW @sharmarekha, as the candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election from Haryana. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to her...,” Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini wrote on social media platform X.