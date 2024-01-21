BJP government has betrayed farmers and labourers: Kumari Selja

Former Haryana Congress chief and general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Kumari Selja’s ‘Congress sandesh yatra’ on Sunday reached Bhiwani district, where she was welcomed by the party workers. Addressing the people, Selja alleged that the BJP government has betrayed farmers and labourers and the country progresses when the farming community grows. Former Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja. (HT File Photo)

“The BJP government is making a joke of the farmers and labourers by claiming a boom in the economy. The present government is doing politics in the name of Lord Rama. Do you think that we need anyone’s invitation to pay obeisance and the BJP is making a mockery of religion and our religious beliefs? Lord Rama is in our heart and we don’t need anyone’s certificate over this,” she added while addressing the gathering at Obra village in Bhiwani.

Former minister and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry said the people of Bhiwani and Mahendragarh still remember the work done by her, her father-in-law Bansi Lal (former chief minister) and her late husband

“Every village has access to water, electricity and playgrounds. The BJP government has done injustice in carrying out developmental work in the area. The people of this area have anger against this government and they will show their revolt by voting against the BJP in the next polls,” she added.