BJP govt destroyed small traders, says Manish Tewari

Congress’ city candidate Manish Tewari on Tuesday said his party’s government would be trade and business friendly unlike the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Tewari also promised to establish a phase-3 of industrial area, besides allowing construction of the first story on commercial booths (HT file photo for representation)

During an interaction with shopkeepers and traders in the Sector 15 market, Tewari said, “The Goods and Service Tax (GST) wrongly implemented by the BJP government devastated small businessmen. The system will be modified and simplified to make it business-friendly.” He assured that there would be only a single tax, with a minimum rate, instead of different taxes that were being levied currently.

He reiterated his promise of providing special incentives to small and medium industries which, he said, suffered worst during the last ten years. He also promised to establish a phase-3 of industrial area, besides allowing construction of the first story on commercial booths.

He referred to various welfare schemes of his party, particularly the ₹25 lakh health insurance cover for every citizen of the country. Besides, there were 25 more guarantees which will benefit the common man directly, he added.

Tewari retorts to Yogi’s Udan Khatola remark

Manish Tewari lashed out at Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his statements on COVID-19 management.

“It is a classic case of pot calling the kettle black,” Tewari said, while pointing out, “UP under Yogi was the most mismanaged state during the COVID-19 pandemic with bodies overflowing in Ganga and Yamuna and still that man has the audacity to question our management.”

Reacting to Yogi’s “Udan Khatola’ remark, Tewari retorted, “I am not sure whether by saying that he, by implication, actually meant me or was targeting his own prime minister Narendra Modi, who is from Gujarat and is fighting from Varanasi in UP and with whom Yogi does not enjoy a comfortable relationship”.

Local Congress accuses Gadkari of not keeping promises

Chandigarh Congress accused the BJP of using its national level leaders from Delhi to mislead city residents and distract them from the real issues.

Local Congress spokesperson Rajiv Sharma criticised Yogi Adityanath’s statements and said that it was unfortunate that the BJP leader tried to spread communal poison in the city.

Sharma further termed union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari’s promises as fake. He questioned Gadkari as to what happened to his promises to the city residents made five years ago, when he had assured in May 2019 that if Kirron Kher was elected MP for the second time, the problem of traffic jams in Chandigarh would be solved forever by starting double-decker sky buses.