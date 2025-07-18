BJP govt responsible for spurt in gangster activities: Ambala MP

Congress MP from Ambala, Varun Chaudhary on Thursday said that Nayab Saini-led BJP government is to be blamed for a rise in gangsters and extortion related firing incidents in the state. The party leadership gathered at the grain market from where they marched towards the district secretariat and a memorandum addressed to the Haryana governor was handed over to a representative of the district administration. (HT File)

Chaudhary was leading a protest in Yamunanagar in view of the deteriorating law and order in the town as well as inflation and other issues.

He was joined by party MLA from Jagadhari seat, Akram Khan, former MLA Arjun Singh, party leaders Shyam Sundar Batra, Nirmal Chauhan, Satpal Kaushik and others.

The party leadership gathered at the grain market from where they marched towards the district secretariat and a memorandum addressed to the Haryana governor was handed over to a representative of the district administration.

Chaudhary said that the law and order is getting worse in Yamunanagar and in the whole state, where the government is unable to handle the situation.

“There is not even a single day when the firing does not take place or extortion is not asked. Such is the fear that the traders refused to participate in the auction for liquor zones, which is happening for the first time in the state. The party will raise this issue in the upcoming monsoon session of the parliament as well as in the state assembly,” he said.

The lawmaker further said that due to the situation, the industries are forced to migrate and industrial policy has failed.

“The inflation is so high, there is a huge unemployment crisis and now this law and order challenge. How will the people survive or youth get the job? In early times, when a shooter fired at his target, he would flee and find a place for shelter, but now they make videos to take credit. There is no fear left among them of the police,” he added.

The MP blamed the BJP government in the state for the situation and said that they don’t have an idea, what is happening in the state.