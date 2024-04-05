BJP Hisar candidate faces farmers’ ire during canvassing

Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) candidate from Hisar parliamentary seat Ranjit Singh Chautala on Thursday faced farmers’ protest during his canvassing at Shamsukh village. The incident took place when Ranjit Singh was addressing the villagers, and some young farmers interrupted his speech and asked him to give answers to some questions. Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) candidate from Hisar parliamentary seat Ranjit Singh Chautala on Thursday faced farmers’ protest during his canvassing at Shamsukh village. The incident took place when Ranjit Singh was addressing the villagers, and some young farmers interrupted his speech and asked him to give answers to some questions. (HT File)

The farmers asked Ranjit why the Haryana government stopped farmers when they were heading towards Delhi through Haryana borders and why police resorted to lathicharge on protesters in Karnal, Kaithal, Hisar and Haryana-Punjab borders. They also asked Ranjit about his absence from visiting farmers’ dharna in Hisar, where they are protesting for the release of compensation for their damaged crops.

Reacting to farmers’ questions, Ranjit claimed that there was Khalistan connection with Punjab farmers, who wanted to move towards Delhi.

“The farmers of the entire country are with BJP, and they want to elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third term. If you don’t want to vote for me, it’s your choice,” he added.

After hearing Ranjit’s reply, farmers started raising slogans against him and BJP and he eventually left the venue and moved to the next village.

Last week, Ranjit, who had recently joined BJP, faced controversary as he said some derogatory words for the Brahmin community and later, he apologised for his remarks.

BJP will not change candidates, says Barala

Amid rumours that BJP can change some candidates in Haryana, Rajya Sabha MP and party’s election management committee chairman in Haryana, Subhash Barala said that the opposition leaders are spreading such rumours and BJP will not change any candidate.

“We have given our best candidates, and they are capable of winning the election. We will secure victory on all 10 seats,” Barala said in Rohtak.