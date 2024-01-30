BJP hits out at Congress over ‘unfulfilled’ poll promises

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and chief spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal condemned the 13-month tenure of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and chief spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal condemned the 13-month tenure of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. (Representational image)

“People are frustrated over the unfulfilled poll promises and now they are taking to the streets,” he said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

He criticised the government for “not delivering on promises made to employees, youths, and farmers”.

Jamwal specifically pointed out the “government’s failure to honour commitments made to police personnel during the election days”. He claimed that despite assurances of additional salary and diet money, employees and pensioners of the state were left empty-handed on January 25 and 26.

Highlighting the recent disaster in the state, Jamwal criticised the CM for alleged discrimination in relief efforts. He claimed that while BJP leaders were actively involved in helping the affected areas, the Congress government failed to provide timely assistance.

The BJP spokesperson also questioned the chief minister’s frequent announcements regarding the establishment of primary health centres, divisions, and sub-divisions. “All these announcements are being made without the budgetary provisions,” he added.