 BJP hits out at Congress over ‘unfulfilled’ poll promises - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP hits out at Congress over ‘unfulfilled’ poll promises

BJP hits out at Congress over ‘unfulfilled’ poll promises

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 30, 2024 07:24 AM IST

BJP MLA and chief spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal condemned the 13-month tenure of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. “People are frustrated over the unfulfilled poll promises and now they are taking to the streets,” he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and chief spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal condemned the 13-month tenure of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and chief spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal condemned the 13-month tenure of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. (Representational image)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and chief spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal condemned the 13-month tenure of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. (Representational image)

“People are frustrated over the unfulfilled poll promises and now they are taking to the streets,” he said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

He criticised the government for “not delivering on promises made to employees, youths, and farmers”.

Jamwal specifically pointed out the “government’s failure to honour commitments made to police personnel during the election days”. He claimed that despite assurances of additional salary and diet money, employees and pensioners of the state were left empty-handed on January 25 and 26.

Highlighting the recent disaster in the state, Jamwal criticised the CM for alleged discrimination in relief efforts. He claimed that while BJP leaders were actively involved in helping the affected areas, the Congress government failed to provide timely assistance.

The BJP spokesperson also questioned the chief minister’s frequent announcements regarding the establishment of primary health centres, divisions, and sub-divisions. “All these announcements are being made without the budgetary provisions,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On