BJP holds protests in Mandi, demands withdrawal of FIR

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a protest in Mandi on Wednesday and demanded the withdrawal of recent FIR lodged against over 50 individuals, including BJP workers, after alleged “misconduct” with revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi during his visit to disaster-affected areas in the district. BJP leaders during protest in Mandi on Wednesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

BJP state in-charge Shrikant Sharma, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state president Rajeev Bindal, and MLAs Vinod Kumar, Anil Sharma, and Dalip Thakur also took part in the protest. BJP leaders said if the “false” FIRs against the disaster affected people are not withdrawn, the agitation will intensify.

During his visit to the disaster-hit Seraj assembly constituency on July 25, Negi was shown black flags, his vehicle was targeted with shoes, and protesters raised ‘Go back’ slogans. Some even attempted to block his convoy.

Addressing the protest, BJP state in-charge Shrikant Sharma said that arrogance and dictatorship are in the DNA of Congress.“The present anti-people Congress government lodged a false FIR against the disaster affected people instead of giving relief, which is shameful. BJP never insults the Tricolour, but the dishonest Congress insults the country, the Tricolour, the army and constitutional institutions, this is their old habit,” he said.

Following the incident on July 25, Mandi police had booked over 50 people under sections 126 (2), 189 (2), 190, 191 (2) of BNS. Congress ministers, while denouncing the incident, had said that BJP workers, acting under the instructions of their leaders, threw shoes, slippers and black cloth on the national flag mounted on Negi’s car which they termed as a highly shameful and condemnable act.