BJP is focusing on winning 400 seats, says Nadda in Haryana

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday held roadshows to garner support for Rohtak Lok Sabha candidate Arvind Sharma and Sonepat nominee Mohan Lal Kaushik in Rohtak and Jind, respectively. BJP national president JP Nadda during a roadshow for party’s Lok Sabha candidate Arvind Sharma (right) in Rohtak on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Arvind is locked in a contest with Congress’s Deepender Singh Hooda and Kaushik is pitted against Congress candidate Satpal Brahmachari.

At a road show Jind, to seek votes for the BJP’s Sonepat candidate, Nadda also accused the opposition parties of promoting dynastic politics.

In Rohtak, the roadshow commenced from Delhi by-pass and ended at Ambedkar chowk. The BJP workers moved alongside Nadda’s procession while waving party flags. Nadda boarded an open vehicle accompanied by party candidate Arvind Sharma and former state unit chief OP Dhankar.

Nadda said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has become strong, self-reliant and is moving on the path of progress. Various welfare policies of the Centre have brought positive changes in the lives of the people, he added.

Nadda added the BJP is focusing on to win 400 seats to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again for the third time and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda is looking to secure future of his son Deepender Hooda.

“Former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala and former Punjab CM late Parkash Singh Badal had also made efforts to secure the political future of their sons. These parties are still focusing on their family members while in BJP persons from poor families are becoming chief minister and Prime Minister. We are working on merits but the opposition parties promoted their scions,” he said.