BJP is not anti-farmers, says Jakhar

BJP Punjab president Sunil Jakhar campaigned for party’s Anandpur Sahib candidate Subash Sharma in Phase 9, Mohali, on Saturday evening. BJP Punjab president Sunil Jakhar (C) campaigning in support of party candidate Subash Sharma (L) in Mohali on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by Sharma, district BJP president Sanjeev Vashisht and other party leaders, Jakhar addressed a gathering, saying farmers had been misguided and misused by the political parties who wished to use them against the central government.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He said, “The BJP is not anti-farmers and rather Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to work for their welfare.”

“Due to politicians who believe in dirty politics, farmers today are at loggerheads with businessmen or industrialists as seen in Barnala recently. In 2014, the central government purchased paddy and wheat from farmers for ₹32,000 crore and this year, the government purchased paddy and wheat for ₹70,000 crore, which means that the income of the farmers has increased more than double. We want to work for the welfare of poor farmers and thus they need to understand that the central government policies will be in their favour,” Jakhar said.

He added that farmers were given Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to protest peacefully but they wanted to reach there on tractors. “The government could not permit another tractor rally as farmers who earlier staged a yearlong protest at Singhu-Delhi border had reached Red Fort in Delhi after they were permitted tractor rally. Thus, the farmers have been stopped at the Shambhu border now as the government wants a peaceful solution and is not against the farmers,” Jakhar said.

Sharma labels Amritpal, Simranjit Mann threat to Punjab

During the election campaign, Sharma labelled radical preacher Amritpal Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann as a threat to Punjab.

The BJP candidate said, “Both of them have always talked about separating the state from the country, which a true Punjabi never likes.”

Expressing concern over the increasing popularity of Amritpal, who is contesting as an Independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, among the youth, Sharma termed it fatal for the country. Amritpal is currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

Addressing public meetings here, he said Punjab is a border state of the country and due to this it has been a victim of anti-national conspiracies for centuries.

“Due to such forces, Punjab has faced a period of terrorism for one-and-a-half to two decades, in which thousands of innocent Hindus and Sikhs were killed. Today, the same powers are again preparing to play their dirty game and the Punjabis have to ensure that they fail in their evil designs,” he added.