BJP launches awareness drive on SIR, VB-G RAM G in Himachal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday launched a special awareness campaign focusing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the “Viksit Bharat G-Ram G Yojana,” aimed at educating the public at the grassroots level. BJP Himachal Pradesh president Dr Rajeev Bindal said the party has initiated a statewide awareness drive on the SIR process mandated by the Election Commission. (HT File)

Speaking to mediapersons in Shimla after the launch of the campaign, BJP Himachal Pradesh president Dr Rajeev Bindal said the party has initiated a statewide awareness drive on the SIR process mandated by the Election Commission.

“The Special Intensive Revision is a primary requirement of the Election Commission and has been carried out for decades. Today, its importance has increased further as large numbers of infiltrators are entering the country and, in some cases, managing to get their names included in the voter list and even obtain Aadhaar cards,” said Bindal.

He stressed that the SIR exercise requires cooperation from all sections of society to ensure the purity of electoral rolls.

“Infiltrators strike at the very foundation of India’s development. A person coming from outside does not have the right to vote. Constitutionally, only Indian citizens have the right to vote,” he said.

Bindal said the BJP would make people aware of these constitutional facts at the public level.

Referring to the “Viksit Bharat G-Ram -G Yojana,” he said it is a flagship initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that aims to provide employment guarantees in rural areas, offering up to 125 days of assured work.

“Opposing this scheme is nothing but sheer foolishness. From 1961, 1972, 1989, 2001, 2004 and 2005, different governments introduced rural employment schemes. Similarly, the scheme initiated in 2025 is the best such programme in the country’s history,” added Bindal.