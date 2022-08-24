BJP leader found hanging from tree in J&K’s Kathua
A BJP leader was found hanging from a tree in mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said
Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident. A villager saw the body of Som Raj hanging from a tree at some distance from his house in Hiranagar town in the morning and informed the police, the officials said, adding the body had blood marks.
Sources said Raj was missing for the past three days. Police have lodged a case and initiated investigation, the officials said.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Kathua, R C Kotwal told reporters that an SIT led by a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) has been constituted to probe the mysterious death of the BJP leader.
He said investigation has begun under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of Code of Criminal Procedure and the post-mortem of the body was has been conducted.
A person named by the deceased’s family members in connection with the incident will be questioned, the SSP said. Raj’s body was handed over his family and it was cremated, police said. Raj’s family alleged that he was was murdered and demanded that the government should provide justice to them.Many BJP leaders, who visited Raj’s home, also demanded a probe into his death.
Policeman kills pregnant wife in J&K’s Kathua
A Special Police Officer on Tuesday allegedly bludgeoned Lal, who is posted in district police lines Kathua and was on leave for the past three days' pregnant wife to death in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The incident happened at Dharalta village in the Billawar area when Lal, who is posted in district police lines Kathua and was on leave for the past three days, brutally killed his wife a mother of two daughters, 32, Asha Devi, following an argument over some family matter, the officials said.
Pahalgam accident: Another ITBP personnel dies, death toll rises to 8
The death toll in the bus accident that took place Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last week has risen to eight after another ITBP personnel succumbed to injuries, officials said on Tuesday. Seven personnel were killed in the accident while 32 others, including two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, were injured when their bus fell into a gorge near Pahalgam on August 16. They were returning to their base after completing the Amarnath Yatra duty.
Illegal-mining accused’s sister helps him flee from police custody in Ludhiana
The sister of a Jalandhar-based person accused of illegal mining helped Ajay Chauhan of Mehatpur of Jalandhar escape from police custody at the court complex in Jagraon. Identified as Ramandeep Kaur, she was accompanied by another unidentified woman. The duo helped Ajay Chauhan of Mehatpur of Jalandhar escape, following which City Jagraon police registered a complaint. On Tuesday, Ajay was brought to the court complex in Jagraon.
High court orders fresh security audit of 45 Punjab politicians, others
The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered fresh security audit of 45 Punjab politicians and others, who had approached Punjab government's decision of withdrawing or truncating security of protectees. The security withdrawal orders had courted controversy in May, after singer, Sidhu Moosewala, was killed by gangsters in Mansa in broad daylight, days after his security cover was partially withdrawn.
₹5 lakh stolen from SUV in Ludhiana’s Miller Ganj
Unidentified accused stole two bags containing ₹5.03 lakh and a few documents from an SUV in Miller Ganj area. The owner of the car had stopped in Miller Ganj to fix a flat tire. The complainant said he, along with his driver Bikram Kumar and uncle Naveen Nayyar, was going to the factory in their Toyota Fortuner, but got a flat tire when they reached outside a gurdwara near Miller Ganj.
