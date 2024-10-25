BJP leader Kavinder slams Mehbooba for advocating talks with Pak

Former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Thursday criticised PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on her recent remarks for advocating talks with Pakistan, terming them as “irresponsible” and “misleading.” Former deputy CM Kavinder Gupta garlanding statue of Pt Prem Nath Dogra in Jammu on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He said that such statements only serve to demoralise the nation and embolden elements trying to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a function at Dogra Chowk here, Kavinder Gupta stated that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, has adopted a firm stance against terrorism and its perpetrators.

“The central government has repeatedly shown its resolve to combat terrorism with an iron hand. Any attempt to weaken this resolve by promoting dialogue with a nation that harbours terrorists is unacceptable,” he said.

Kavinder underscored that the Modi government has implemented several measures to ensure peace and security in the region and there is no need for external interference.

“The security forces are well-equipped and capable of dealing with any threat. Pakistan has been exposed on multiple occasions for its role in fostering terrorism, and talking with them under the current circumstances would mean legitimising their hostile actions,” he asserted.

The senior BJP leader urged political leaders to exercise restraint and avoid issuing statements that can create confusion or provoke sentiments amid the sensitive situation.

“We stand resolute and firm, and the entire nation supports the efforts of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to eradicate terrorism from its roots. No amount of unwarranted statements will change our stance against terrorism,” he added.

BJP leaders pay tribute to Pt Prem Nath Dogra

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP, led by its senior leaders, celebrated the birth anniversary of ‘Sher-e-Duggar’ Pt Prem Nath Dogra on Thursday.

In Jammu, the main programme was organised at the Pt Prem Nath Dogra Chowk where the BJP leaders performed hawan followed by the garlanding of the statue of Pandit Ji.

J&K BJP working president Sat Sharma, accompanied by former deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, vice president and MLA Yudhvir Sethi, district president Parmod Kapahi, Mahila Morcha president Sanjita Dogra and other senior party leaders shared their thoughts on the occasion.

Sat Sharma in his address described Pandit Prem Nath Dogra a mature personality, adding that he was respected by his opponents as well. While remembering the services of Pandit Prem Nath he said that Pandit ji dedicated his life to the upliftment of downtrodden and spent every movement for unity of the J&K with the rest of the country.

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that Pt Prem Nath Dogra was a towering leader of Jammu & Kashmir who played a pivotal role in the total integration of the state with the rest of India. Popularly known as “Sher-e-Duggar”, he was instrumental in forming the Jammu Praja Parishad party, which raised the voice of nationalist forces against divisive and separatist agendas.

Meanwhile, J&K BJP general secretary Ashok Koul paid tributes to Pt Prem Nath Dogra on his birth anniversary at party office in Srinagar. Senior BJP leaders conducted similar programmes across the region to remember the leader.