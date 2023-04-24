Bypoll: BJP laments infrastructure decadence in Jalandhar

BJP national state secretary and Punjab co-incharge Narinder Singh Raina lamented the infrastructure decadence in Jalandhar.

Representational picture of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is unfortunate that Jalandhar, famous for its sports industry and health infrastructure, is lagging. The city is lagging in cleanliness and good inner-city roads. The AAP had promised to develop Jalandhar as a sports hub, but it is a sad state of affairs that it remained a mere announcement only,” he said.

He added that Jalandhar was added to the smart city project, but no one has so far worked on getting it a ‘smart city’ status. “The ruling AAP in over a year has miserably failed to give good governance to the state,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON