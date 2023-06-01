Head severed in ‘road mishap’: Vij orders SIT formation as family cries foul

Three days after the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader allegedly died in a road accident near Bhanokheri village of Ambala, state home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday ordered the formation of an SIT to probe the matter, while raising questions over the circumstances under which he was found dead. On Saturday, Parwinder Singh, 33, son of Sahib Singh Sandhu, district president of the party’s Kisan Morcha, was found dead in his Ford Endeavour, off the road in fields. (HT Photo)

On Saturday, Parwinder Singh, 33, son of Sahib Singh Sandhu, district president of the party’s Kisan Morcha, was found dead in his Ford Endeavour, off the road in fields. While the torso was found on the front seat, his head was lying on the back seat, putting investigators in a fix.

It was believed that the vehicle must have hit the tree and leading to the inflating of the airbags, the impact of which may lead to the head separating from the torso and rolling into the back seat.

Sandhu’s relatives, who had assembled at his residence in Mohri village on Wednesday to pay their last respects, however, cried foul.

“We cannot believe the circumstances under which the body was found. How could head separate from the body after a collision. We have also found out that a call was made to the emergency number (112) from his mobile phone at the time he was found dead. We suspect this is a murder,” Sandhu told the HT.

On this, inspector Yashdeep, SHO of Ambala Sadar police station, under whose jurisdiction the accident took place, explained the scenario to Vij, who later rang up senior officials.

The minister asked SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa to form an SIT led by ASP or a DSP including crime expert for a scientific investigation, refusing to “accept” the probe so far.

He pointed out that the head rest of the seat was fine while the head was found on the back seat. Besides, the major impact of the accident was on the passenger side of the vehicle, said Vij.

One of the doctors, who was part of the board that performed the autopsy, said that they have submitted a report mentioning it as a “Road Side Accident (RSA)”, suggesting that a sharp-edged object, probably the glass of window, severed his neck and the impact of airbags further pushed the neck to the back seat.

Following the minister’s visit, the SP also visited the crime scene.

“We have formed an SIT under DSP Joginder Sharma including the SHO and in-charge CIA-1 to probe the case,” he told the HT.