BJP leaders protest demolition drive in Raipur Khurd

Several Chandigarh BJP leaders were detained by police on Saturday after protesting against UT administration’s demolition drive in Raipur Khurd village. BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said a dozen small commercial units were operational and hundreds of people were employed in these buildings for the last 10-15 years. (HT File)

Following the orders of deputy commissioner, Chandigarh, the demolition of two unauthorised commercial buildings in Raipur Khurd village commenced on Friday. The drive, however, continued on Saturday.

“The department has taken action on buildings that are about 10-15 years old. Area councillor Harjeet Singh, BJP state general secretary Hukum Chand, councillor Manoj Sonkar, BJP state secretary Shashi Shankar Tiwari, district president Bhupendra Singh Saini, district vice president Arvind Singh, among others, had come to protest against the action of the Chandigarh administration, but were detained by the police,” BJP officials said in a media statement, adding that the leaders were later released after being kept in Manimajra police station till afternoon.

BJP leaders alleged that the administration is working on a pick and choose basis. BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said a dozen small commercial units were operational and hundreds of people were employed in these buildings for the last 10-15 years. They emphasised that the administration should come out with a concrete policy for the area.

The buildings, which were constructed without proper authorization, had been subjected to a demolition order issued by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in 2019. Despite the owners’ request for a 15-day extension in January 2024 to demolish the unauthorised construction on their own, they failed to carry out the same.