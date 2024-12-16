BJP manifesto promises Buddha Nullah rejuvenation, infra boost for Ludhiana MC elections

Ludhiana Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu (centre) with other senior BJP leaders releasing the party’s manifesto for the MC elections in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Buddha Nullah rejuvenation, multi-level parking, better urban planning and infrastructure boost were among the key promises as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections.

The other promises included extension of city areas into six zones, measures to address the persistent stray animal problem and 24x7 canal water supply.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, BJP district president Rajneesh Dhiman, former Punjab BJP president Avinash Rai Khanna and former MLA Harjot Kamal unveiled the manifesto at the saffron party’s district office in Dugri.

The leaders emphasised the party’s commitment to making Ludhiana a smart city under the Centre’s Smart City Project.

Slam AAP’s poll promises

While releasing the manifesto, Khanna hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its ‘failure to deliver on promises’ over the last three years. He pointed out that city residents continue to grapple with issues such as damaged roads, overflowing garbage, clogged sewage, non-functioning streetlights, lack of drinking water and waterlogging during rain. Khanna highlighted the issue of Budha Nullah, accusing the AAP of ‘negligence’ in cleaning the water body, which results in dirty water entering nearby residential colonies during the rainy season.

Khanna said the BJP, if voted to power, will develop six city zones for systematic urban planning. He assured that cleaning and rejuvenation of Budha Nallah will be prioritised to prevent flooding and improve sanitation. The BJP manifesto stressed the need for improved garbage management and sanitation infrastructure in the city.

Khanna added that ‘suvidha’ centres will be established in all city zones to ensure transparency and easy access to government facilities.

Khanna emphasised that the BJP will utilise the ₹889 crore released by the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Smart City Project. “Where there is Modi, there is development,” he said.

Questioning AAP’s claims of progress, Union minister Bittu said, “AAP representatives must explain where the so-called development has taken place. The people are still facing basic issues that should have been resolved long ago.”

Dhiman said the elections were announced only after high court intervention, which he claimed highlighted the AAP’s poor performance in governance.

Others present were BJP state general secretary Anil Sareen, state vice-president Jatinder Mittal and treasurer Gurdev Sharma Debi.