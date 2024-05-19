BJP marginalised apple growers: Minister

Education minister Rohit Thakur on Saturday claimed that the apple growers have been marginalised due to the “anti-people” policies of the BJP. Education minister Rohit Thakur on Saturday claimed that the apple growers have been marginalised due to the “anti-people” policies of the BJP. (HT File)

He said in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had talked about increasing the import duty on apples to 100%, but in contrast, it reduced it from 70% to 35%. After the import duty was reduced, apples were imported into the country from about 44 countries, the brunt of which is being borne by the orchardists financially.

Thakur claimed that the previous BJP government failed to pay the apple dues under MIS. He said that the Congress government has paid the orchardists’ dues to the tune of ₹98 crore under MIS and the remaining dues will be released soon. He said that by ending the 50% subsidy received from the Centre under MIS, the BJP has rubbed salt on the wounds of orchardists. Thakur was speaking at various public meetings in Jubbal.

He said that after coming to power, the Congress government has tried to solve the issues of apple horticulture. He said that decisions were taken like selling apples by kilograms and implementing universal cartons. Thakur said the government has decided to build CA stores at various places so that horticulture can prosper in the state.

He said Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country where MSP has been implemented on milk. He asked the public to vote for Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri.

Congress candidate from Shimla Lok Sabha constituency Sultanpuri said, “The voice of horticulturalists will be raised with full force in Parliament to increase the import duty.”

He said the Modi government had talked about doubling the income of farmers and horticulturalists by 2022, but the income did not increase but today the cost in the agriculture-horticulture sector has doubled.

Former MLA Rakesh Singha and former mayor Sanjay Chauhan claimed that the Congress will win all four Lok Sabha and six assembly seats in the state.