BJP may make claims, but Congress will form govt with huge majority: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that the BJP may make claims, but the Congress is going to form the government with a huge majority. Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda during a press conference after exit poll, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

The leader of Opposition, who was responding to chief minister Nayab Saini’s remarks that BJP will form government for a third time in Haryana, said that exit polls have clearly indicated that the Congress will form the next government. “The public has made up its mind. The public mood was clear from the results of the Lok Sabha elections as the voting percentage of Congress increased in all the Lok Sabha seats whereas the BJP suffered setbacks. The same situation will be seen in the assembly elections as well,” Hooda said.

The former CM claimed that the BJP was bereft of issues in the elections because it did nothing for the masses while being in power for 10 years. “The Congress instead asked for votes on the basis of its work during its 10-year rule. When Congress was in power in Haryana, the state was number one in every aspect, per capita income, per capita investment, employment, respect for sportspersons and development. The BJP made it number one in unemployment, crime, drugs, inflation and atrocities,” Hooda said.

“From increasing the rates of petrol and diesel to increasing the cost of farming, the BJP has increased the cost of everything manifold. During the Congress tenure, fuel was very cheap and all agricultural equipment, including fertilisers, seeds, medicines were tax-free, but BJP imposed tax on everything and doubled the VAT,” the Congress leader said.