BJP ministers, MLAs skip party leader Birender Singh’s Jind event
Political leaders from different parties attended a function organised by former cabinet minister and BJP leader Birender Singh at Jind’s Uchana on completion of 50 years in active politics. Giving a jolt to the leader in his show of strength event, BJP legislators and MPs remained away from the programme.
Posters of the BJP and its leaders were found missing from Singh’s event and he received low response from the public as many chairs were found empty.
INLD’s lone MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, Haryana Aam Aadmi party in-charge Sushil Gupta, ex ministers Ram Bilas Sharma, Vipul Goel, Rao Narbir Singh of the BJP, Congress leaders and former ministers Krishan Murti Hooda and Subhash Batra, former CPS Ram Pal Majra, ex-MLA Bharat Singh Beniwal and some others attended the function.
In an indirect attack on his party, Birender Singh said it is unfortunate and sad that no party ministers and MLAs attended the function.
“I will tour across Haryana and interact with people. I urge them to support me for a change,” he added.
Rajya Sabha MP and AAP Haryana in-charge Sushi Gupta said there are no charges of corruption on Birender Singh in his long-political journey. Gupta invited him to join the AAP.
Responding to Gupta’s offer, former Union steel minister Birender Singh said he will support that party which will talk about ending corruption in Haryana.
In August 2014, Birender Singh had snapped his four-decade long association with the Congress and joined the saffron party in the presence of the then BJP national chief Amit Shah at a rally in Jind. He has been considered upset from the BJP’s top-brass after his son and Hisar MP Brijendra Singh could not be accommodated in the Union cabinet.
He had toured across state against the three farm laws which are repealed now and had slammed the Union government for it.
He had even attended INLD’s function organised on Devi Lal’s anniversary on September 25 last year and shared the stage with Om Prakash Chautala and other leaders.
