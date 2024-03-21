 BJP not averse to dynastic politics, has problems with those who oppose it: Omar - Hindustan Times
BJP not averse to dynastic politics, has problems with those who oppose it: Omar

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 22, 2024 05:18 AM IST

National Conference vice-president and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that the BJP has no problem with 'parivarvaad' parties instead of many people from various 'parivars' are now part of the BJP in different states of the country.

National Conference vice-president and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that the BJP has no problem with ‘parivarvaad’ parties instead of many people from various ‘parivars’ are now part of the BJP in different states of the country.

National Conference vice-president and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that the BJP has no problem with ‘parivarvaad’ parties instead of many people from various ‘parivars’ are now part of the BJP in different states of the country. (ANI File)
National Conference vice-president and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that the BJP has no problem with ‘parivarvaad’ parties instead of many people from various ‘parivars’ are now part of the BJP in different states of the country. (ANI File)

Targeting BJP, Omar said that the BJP has no problem with ‘parivarvaad’ parties but they have problems with parties that oppose it.

“The BJP has no problem with ‘parivarvaad’ parties. They have entered into an alliance with Chirag Paswan in Bihar again, recently Amit Shah sahib met Raj Thackeray - is this not parivarwaad? The BJP has a problem with parties that oppose it. And I’m proud that I’m opposing the BJP,” Abdullah told reporters on Thursday.

Most of the BJP leaders, even Prime Minister and home minister, have been frequently blaming the National Conference, the PDP and Congress as ‘parivarvaad’ parties responsible for all the mess in J&K.

Omar said that the National Conference will announce its Lok Sabha candidates at an appropriate time. “We have still time. First, we will be celebrating Eid and then we will announce our candidates. We are not in a hurry.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP not averse to dynastic politics, has problems with those who oppose it: Omar
Follow Us On