BJP, Pak reciprocating each other’s interests: Congress

Snubbing Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif for his statement on Jammu and Kashmir, senior Congress leader and deputy leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Pramodh Tiwari on Thursday warned Pakistan against interfering in India’s internal matters. Senior Congress leader and deputy leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Pramodh Tiwari (HT File)

“Instead of giving such statements Pakistan ministers should focus on protecting their citizens from starvation and poverty,” Tiwari said in a press conference here.

Criticising the BJP for raking up the statement of Pakistan’s defence minister in the election campaign, Tiwari said, “It appears that the BJP and Pakistan’s establishment are reciprocating each others’ interests.”

“The timing of the Pakistan minister’s absurd statement and reaction of BJP to exploit it is a clear indication that there is a tactical understanding between them,” he said.

Recalling the Pathankot terror attack, Tiwari questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to invite the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to investigate the attack.

“That decision of PM Modi allowed Pakistani officials to access sensitive information about India’s military installations,” he pointed out.

Additionally, Tiwari also criticised Modi’s uninvited visit to Lahore to attend a family function of then-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif.

Condemning the recent statements by BJP leaders against Rahul Gandhi,Tiwari said, “We’ve lost beloved leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi to terrorism and now BJP minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has labelled Rahul Gandhi a ‘number one terrorist’. This is not only unacceptable but also reveals the fundamentalist and irresponsible language used by these leaders,” he said.

“Shiv Sena MLA and BJP MLA have gone to the extent of threatening Rahul Gandhi, saying he’ll meet the same fate as his grandmother. This is a chilling reminder of the violence and intolerance that’s becoming increasingly prevalent in our country,” he further said.