BJP picks Congress turncoat Kewal Singh Dhillon to lead Punjab unit

In a surprise organisational overhaul ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed former Congress MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon as its new state unit president. Kewal Singh Dhillon, 75, replaces Sunil Jakhar as Punjab BJP chief, marking a historic shift for the saffron party as it installs its first-ever Jat-Sikh chief in Punjab. (File photo)

Dhillon, 75, replaces Sunil Jakhar, marking a historic shift for the saffron party as it installs its first-ever Jat-Sikh chief in Punjab.

This strategic elevation is a direct bid to woo the politically dominant Jat-Sikh peasantry. Historically, the BJP’s electoral fortunes in Punjab have relied almost entirely on the urban Hindu business community. However, operating without its erstwhile ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the party is forced to aggressively expand its rural footprint. BJP insiders say that placing a Sikh leader at the helm is a calculated move to shed the party’s perception as an exclusively urban, Hindu-centric outfit.

The decision was finalised after weeks of intense consultations between the central leadership and state functionaries. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who has been active in Punjab politics over recent months, was among the key figures backing a Sikh face.

Homegrown leaders miffed

However, the appointment has triggered deep resentment within the ranks. Sources reveal that the party’s organisation secretary, Manthari Shrinivasullu, single-handedly drove Dhillon’s appointment. This ran counter to the counsel of most senior state leaders, who warned against drifting away from the BJP’s core Hindu voter base. Consequently, home-grown BJP leaders are reportedly miffed by the decision.

Dhillon’s rise also underscores the BJP’s controversial, ongoing strategy of outsourcing its leadership. Since 2022, the party has aggressively poached talent from the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal to build rural credibility.

Dhillon himself joined the BJP in 2022 alongside a faction loyal to former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, quickly rising to vice-president before clinching the top spot.

Malwa gamble

Outgoing chief Sunil Jakhar, who took over in July 2023, is credited with rebuilding the party structure and managing high-profile defections. Yet, his tenure was plagued by internal dissent. While Jakhar is expected to remain relevant—potentially as the campaign committee chief—his replacement signals a restructuring of power.

The move leaves other ambitions in limbo. The political fate of Ashwani Sharma, appointed as working president earlier this year under the assumption that he would permanently succeed Jakhar, now hangs in the balance.

Political analysts view the reshuffle as a high-risk piece of social engineering. By appointing Dhillon, the BJP is aiming directly at the rural Malwa region, a traditional blind spot where the party has historically failed to make inroads. Whether this pivot will capture the rural Sikh vote or simply alienate the party’s loyal urban base remains the defining question ahead of 2027.