BJP played with hopes, aspirations of people of Gurugram: Mohit Grover

The Congress’ Gurgaon candidate Mohit Grover on Thursday accused the BJP of playing with the hopes and aspirations of the people of Gurugram during its 10-year rule in Haryana. Grover -- who is taking on the BJP’s Mukesh Sharma in the Gurgaon seat -- said 10 years were enough to change the condition of any city but the BJP did not work according to the people’s aspirations. (HT File)

Addressing public meetings in the constituency, Grover added that on October 5, the people of Gurugram and Haryana would oust the BJP and form a Congress government for the state’s prosperity.

Grover -- who is taking on the BJP’s Mukesh Sharma in the Gurgaon seat -- said 10 years were enough to change the condition of any city but the BJP did not work according to the people’s aspirations.

He also alleged that the BJP deceived every section of Gurugram.

Common citizens stood in line for five years for a “property ID”, BPL cards of the poor were “cut”. People were troubled in the name of family identity cards. The business class was also exploited, Grover alleged.

“The BJP, which gave the slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, took everyone’s support but instead of development in Gurugram, it tried to cause destruction. The development of the last 10 years is clearly visible in the city’s broken roads, waterlogging, overflowing sewers and filth,” the Congress candidate said.

“In this situation, the public has made up its mind to oust the BJP,” he added.

The Congress has presented its manifesto and expressed its intentions to fulfil seven firm promises. The interests of every section of the state have been protected in the manifesto, the Gurgaon candidate said.

Congress leader Pankaj Dawar, who was with Grover, also called for a change for the city’s betterment.