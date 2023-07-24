Provide immediate relief to flood victims, BJP’s Jakhar tells Bhagwant Mann

BJP Punjab president Sunil Jakhar on Monday visited flood affected areas in Moonak sub-division in Sangrur and slammed Punjab government for “not giving” compensation to flood hit victims so far.

BJP Punjab president Sunil Jakhar on Monday visited flood affected areas in Moonak sub-division (ANI File)

He urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to release compensation to the flood victims immediately. “Centre has given ₹218.45 crore to the state and the Punjab government should utilise this amount immediately by paying compensation to the flood hit victims. Girdawari and assessments can be carried out later. The flood has damaged crops at 45,000 acres at CM’s own district. Atleast he should take care of his own district,” said Jakhar.