BJP ready for civic body polls in Haryana: Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 07, 2025 07:44 AM IST

Speaking to the media, Union power minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar said, “The municipal elections are approaching. The election commission has started preparations, and so has the BJP.”

Union power minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar said as the state election commission prepares for the civic body polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also ready to face the contest.

At Karan Kamal, the district BJP office, Union power minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar met ticket aspirants from various wards of the city and held a brief discussion with them. (HT File)
At Karan Kamal, the district BJP office, Union power minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar met ticket aspirants from various wards of the city and held a brief discussion with them. (HT File)

Khattar was in Karnal to chair a meeting with party workers at Karan Kamal, the district BJP office, on Sunday. He also inaugurated three development projects under the Karnal Smart City Limited at the cost of 59 crores on Monday.

At the party office, Khattar met ticket aspirants from various wards of the city and held a brief discussion with them.

Speaking to the media, he said, “The municipal elections are approaching. The election commission has started preparations, and so has the BJP. As the schedule for the polls is announced, the party formalities will be undertaken. Many party leaders, who are aspiring to contest, met and the elections were discussed.”

Khattar, a former two-time chief minister, meanwhile, declined to comment on whether the party will reinstate the leaders who chose to support Congress candidates in the assembly elections, calling it an “internal matter”.

Vidhan Sabha speaker Harvinder Kalyan, MLAs Ramkumar Kashyap, Jagmohan Anand, Yogender Rana and Bhagwandas Kabirpanthi, district working president Brij Gupta and others were present.

