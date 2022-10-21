BJP received more than 5k suggestions on vision document

Rajya Sabha member Sikander Kumar on Thursday claimed that the party received more than 5000 suggestions for the party’s “Drishti Patra” vision document.

“The vision document is a reflection of thoughts and aspirations of the common people of Himachal,” said Sikander Kumar addressing a press conference in Shimla.

Kumar heads the manifesto committee of the party. Party had boxes for all the assembly segments to seek suggestions from the workers.

“The Vision document is being prepared after seeking suggestions,” he said adding that the party had launched a web portal and WhatsApp group also for the same.

Apart from this, a suggestion box has been kept in all the major cities and towns through which more than 20,000 suggestions were received. “We received suggestions from every section of society, which included farmers, women, teachers, employees, traders and elders,” he said.

He said after compiling all these suggestions, BJP prepared a vision document for the elections, that will be the guiding force for us during our next tenure. “The party is still receiving suggestions from the people which will be incorporated into the vision document,” he said.

We have also received suggestions related to Himachal’s economic condition, tourism, employment, health services, horticulture, employees and agriculture, which will be included in the vision document.

He said that this vision document would be ready in a week’s time