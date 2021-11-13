BJP, RSS hit back on Mehbooba’s ISIS remark, call her spent force

The Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) hit back strongly to PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks against the BJP and RSS, wherein she compared them with the Islamic State (ISIS) on Saturday.

“Mehbooba Mufti has always supported terror outfits like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar, Jaish, Taliban and separatists Hurriyat Conference. She has always encouraged anti-India agenda. She has all the sympathy with separatists and terrorists,” said J&K BJP Ravinder Raina.

“Those who talk in Talibani language and toe the agenda of Pakistan are preaching us Hindutva and Hinduism. She should first look deep into her own conscience,” he asked.

Raina said that she was the same Mehbooba Mufti who at the time of Amarnath land row in 2008 had run anti-Hindu campaign. “Entire world knows her. She is trying to do politics of hatred but we won’t allow her to succeed in her designs,” he added.

Former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta said, “The unfounded remarks made by Mehbooba Mufti against the Bharatiya Janata Party have no takers in the country as her divisive agenda has already been exposed,” he said.

Gupta said, the PDP is a spent force now and its chief is trying her best to revive the party.

RSS North Zone Vyavastha Pramukh and president of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha in J&K, Parshottam Dadhichi said, “Sanatan is Sanatan. It is a way of life. It can’t be compared and it can’t be hijacked.”

“As far as RSS is concerned, we work for nation-building and we believe in the adage ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’. I can only express regrets over the low thinking of Mehbooba Mufti. She has not understood the ethics of the RSS. Many courts of the nation, including Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, have said that RSS is not a communal organisation. It is really unfortunate on the part of PDP president to drag and malign apolitical organisation like RSS, which firmly believes in oneness of the people of India.”