Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP set to depart from Haryana in next polls: Hooda

BJP set to depart from Haryana in next polls: Hooda

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 26, 2022 01:34 AM IST

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday claimed that the BJP’s departure from Haryana is fixed in 2024 and he claimed that every section of society is unhappy with the ruling government.

Interacting with Congress supporters during the “Ram-Rami” programme organised in Adampur, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed that there are no teachers in schools, doctors in hospitals and employees in offices and claimed that claimed that the BJP’s departure from Haryana is fixed in 2024. (HT File Photo)
Interacting with Congress supporters during the “Ram-Rami” programme organised in Adampur, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed that there are no teachers in schools, doctors in hospitals and employees in offices and claimed that claimed that the BJP’s departure from Haryana is fixed in 2024. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday claimed that the BJP’s departure from Haryana is fixed in 2024 and he claimed that every section of society is unhappy with the ruling government.

Interacting with Congress supporters during the “Ram-Rami” programme organised in Adampur, Hooda claimed that there are no teachers in schools, doctors in hospitals and employees in offices.

“Instead of recruiting teachers, the government is closing schools. Neither farmers are getting the price of crops, a stipend is being given to children nor pension to the elderly. That is why people want to get rid of this government and this change will start from Adampur. This time the people of Adampur will elect two MLAs by one vote. One will be Jai Parkash and the other will be Bhupinder Singh Hooda,” he added.

Hooda said if Jai Parkash wins from Adampur, this constituency will get an MLA who is known for raising the voice of the people in the assembly.

Congress state president Udai Bhan called Kuldeep Bishnoi a migratory bird and asked him how the people of Adampur would go to London to meet him.

“I had congratulated Kuldeep when he was made a member of the Congress working committee, but when I became the state chief, Kuldeep rebelled against the Congress. This shows his anti-Dalit mentality. Therefore, the people of Adampur have a chance to teach a lesson to a person of such mentality in the byelection,” he added.

“As a public representative, he failed miserably. He did not raise the voice of the people in any house,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out