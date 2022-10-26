BJP set to depart from Haryana in next polls: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday claimed that the BJP’s departure from Haryana is fixed in 2024 and he claimed that every section of society is unhappy with the ruling government.

Interacting with Congress supporters during the “Ram-Rami” programme organised in Adampur, Hooda claimed that there are no teachers in schools, doctors in hospitals and employees in offices.

“Instead of recruiting teachers, the government is closing schools. Neither farmers are getting the price of crops, a stipend is being given to children nor pension to the elderly. That is why people want to get rid of this government and this change will start from Adampur. This time the people of Adampur will elect two MLAs by one vote. One will be Jai Parkash and the other will be Bhupinder Singh Hooda,” he added.

Hooda said if Jai Parkash wins from Adampur, this constituency will get an MLA who is known for raising the voice of the people in the assembly.

Congress state president Udai Bhan called Kuldeep Bishnoi a migratory bird and asked him how the people of Adampur would go to London to meet him.

“I had congratulated Kuldeep when he was made a member of the Congress working committee, but when I became the state chief, Kuldeep rebelled against the Congress. This shows his anti-Dalit mentality. Therefore, the people of Adampur have a chance to teach a lesson to a person of such mentality in the byelection,” he added.

“As a public representative, he failed miserably. He did not raise the voice of the people in any house,” he added.