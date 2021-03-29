BJP stages protests in Punjab against attack on Abohar MLA

Leaders of the BJP’s Punjab unit along with their supporters on Sunday staged protests at various places in the state against an attack on party’s Abohar MLA Arun Narang in Muktsar district’s Malout town a day earlier.

In state capital Chandigarh, senior party leaders, including Union minister of state Som Parkash, Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Malik, former cabinet ministers Madan Mohan Mittal and Tikshan Sud, national spokesperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura and others, held a demonstration outside the residence of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

They also removed their shirts and raised slogans against the state government. The demonstration continued for nearly an hour and the protesters offered to court arrest when a team of Chandigarh Police asked them lift the sit-in.

Earlier, a party delegation led by state president Ashwani Sharma called on Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore and submitted a memorandum highlighting the “increasing attacks on BJP workers and leaders at the behest of the Congress government” in the state.

Sharma said the party cadres and leaders will not be cowed down by such tactics. “We have sought a reply from the CM for yesterday’s incident. The Congress government has failed to maintain law and order in Punjab. What happened to our MLA is nothing short of lynching. In the memorandum to the governor, we have demanded dismissal of the Amarinder Singh-led government,” said Sharma.

Capt’s effigy burnt

The BJP workers on Sunday burnt the effigy of CM Amarinder Singh in protest against the Malout incident in various cities.

In Amritsar, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state vice-president Salil Kapoor said, “The Amarinder government could not fulfill the promises made to the people of the state while crime graph has gone up. No one has been arrested for the violence yet.”

In Jalandhar, BJP leaders led by district president Sushil Sharma staged a protest at Company Bagh chowk. Senior leaders, including former minister Manoranjan Kalia and KD Bhandari, also took part in it.

They also demanded action against the police for their failure to protect the MLA.

In SBS Nagar, BJP leaders led by district president Poonam Manik held a protest. In Kapurthala district, there was a face-off between farmers and some BJP activists who came to protest against the government but the police intervened.

In Sangrur, party district chief Randeep Singh Deol said, “If the Punjab Police under the command of Amarinder Singh is unable to protect us, we will guard ourselves. The attack on our MLA is a shameful act. We demand strict action against the culprits.”