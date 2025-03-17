BJP to appoint 27 district presidents by Monday: Badoli

Party expands organisational structure in Haryana Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli has announced that as part of efforts to expand organisational outreach in the state, the party will appoint 27 district presidents by Monday. (HT File)

Notably, Haryana has 22 districts, but the BJP has designated five additional organisational districts to enhance efficiency at the grassroots level.

Addressing media persons, Badoli said that from an organisational perspective, the BJP has designated Hansi, Gohana, Dabwali, Ballabhgarh and Gurugram Metropolitan as five new districts. These new districts have been carved out Dabwali from Sirsa, Gohana from Sonepat, Hansi from Hisar, Gurugram Metropolitan from Gurugram, and Ballabhgarh from Faridabad.

“With these additions, we will now have 27 district presidents in Haryana,” he said.

Explaining the rationale behind the expansion in the form of increasing the number of organisational districts, Badoli said that some districts are geographically large and have an uneven distribution of assembly constituencies. “While some districts have four assembly constituencies, others have only two. We have reorganised them so that each district represents approximately three constituencies. This will improve political outreach and create more opportunities for party workers,” he said.

Badoli said that the BJP follows a democratic selection process from the national level down to the booth level. “The selection process for district presidents, which was on hold due to the municipal elections, has resumed. Party workers submitted applications on Sunday, and the final selection will be completed by March 17,” he said.

He also highlighted the BJP’s strong performance in the recent civic elections as a reflection of public trust in the party’s governance. “Every section of society is benefiting from the policies of the Nayab Singh Saini government. With the appointment of 27 district presidents, we aim to further strengthen our grassroots structure in Haryana,” he added.