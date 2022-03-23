BJP trying to polarise issues: Kharge slams Haryana govt's anti-conversion bill
After Haryana Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the assembly over the passage of Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religious Bill 2022, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that BJP is trying to polarise every issue in all the states.
Kharge, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP), said, "It is a right decision that the Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Haryana Assembly against the passing of the anti-conversion Bill on Tuesday. The BJP government is working against the Constitution. With the introduction of an anti-conversion Bill, the BJP wants to polarise society. Wherever the BJP is in power, it wants to make law as per its desire even if it is against the principle of democracy and secular."
The Haryana cabinet had already approved the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religious Bill, 2022.
The bill was tabled in the Vidhan Sabha on March 4.
Reacting to the passage of the anti-conversion Bill, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that religious conversion is a major problem and that 127 cases were reported in the last four years.
"We have passed the Prevention of Unlawful Conversions Bill; 127 cases were reported in the last 4 years... Religious conversion is a major problem. If by choice, one can change their religion by law, but the act has been passed for unlawful conversions," Khattar told the media persons.
"In 10 days and 50 hours of the session, there were 12 sittings, in which 15 Bills were passed. Eight committees of 74 MLAs were formed to discuss the budget. We have given a new dimension to this budget," he added.
