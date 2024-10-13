BJP used all tactics to keep Congress away from power: Deepender Hooda

Senior Congress leader and Rohtak Member of Parliament (MP) Deepender Singh Hooda on Saturday said that he was surprised with the Haryana election verdict as there were indications of the party’s victory before the counting day. Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda said they received at least 20 complaints from various parts of the state on the process of counting and functioning of EVMs, and that they have taken up the matter with the Election Commission of India. (Deepender Singh Hooda- X)

Interacting with media persons in Jhajjar, Deepender said they received at least 20 complaints from various parts of the state on the process of counting and functioning of EVMs, and that they have taken up the matter with the Election Commission of India.

“Everyone was predicting Congress’s victory in the Haryana assembly polls. We are shocked with the verdict. The BJP has used all tactics to keep the Congress away from power. Despite that, the Congress got nearly 40% of the vote share in the assembly polls,” he said.