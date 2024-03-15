BJP wants to come to power by any means: Himachal CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced sub-tehsil at Pandra-Bees, interior area in the Rampur subdivision. He announced a bus stand and shopping complex to be constructed at Nankhari, the renaming of Nalati Stadium at Rampur in the name of former CM Virbhadra Singh, the renaming of Middle School Kinnu in the name of martyr Pawan Dhangal, ITI at Badhawli, construction of parking lot for vehicles at Rampur and ₹50 lakh for rejuvenation of Sarpara lake. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacting with an elderly woman during a public meeting at Rampur on Friday. (HT Photo)

During his public meeting in Sarahan, he again attacked the rebels. The CM questioned who all were inspiring the rebel MLAs and financing their stay outside the state?

“The people of the state very well know that the BJP has shed its moral values and is impatient to come to power by hook or crook,” he said.

Counting the guarantees, the chief minister said that the government recently fulfilled its fifth guarantee by announcing ₹1,500 per month to the women folks of the state aged above 18 years. Similarly, the government restored the OPS, launched the ₹680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Yojana for providing self-employment opportunities to the youth, started English medium in all of the government schools, and increased the procurement price of cow and buffalo milk to ₹45 and ₹55, respectively.

He said that to economically empower the farmers, the government has announced enhancing the support price for organically produced wheat and maize at the rate of ₹40 and ₹30 per kg respectively.

He said that the government has started Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aarogya Yojana under which all those above 70 years of age would be provided free of cost treatment in the government hospitals. Besides, the wages of MGNREGA workers have been enhanced by ₹60.

He also paid obeisance at Bhima Kali temple Sarahan.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, while welcoming the CM, thanked him for dedicating projects of PWD department amounting to around ₹100 crore.

He said that the government was committed for the welfare of weaker section of society and was more considerate for empowering women.