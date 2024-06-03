BJP will make a clean sweep in Haryana, says Subhash Barala

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all 10 seats in Haryana on June 4 and the party will form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive term, said Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala, convener of state election management committee, on Sunday. Addressing the media after a meeting in Rohtak, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala said the team members have worked closely and he is satisfied with the work of all 40 management committee members. (HT File)

Haryana unit of the BJP held a meeting at the party office where in-charge and co-incharge of 40 management committees gave election feedback to the Rajya Sabha MP.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Addressing the media after the meeting, Barala said the team members have worked closely and he is satisfied with the work of all 40 management committee members.

“Our teams have followed the directions given by the central leadership. We also devised a plan to ensure smooth counting at all counting centres,” Barala added.

Attacking the INDIA bloc, Barala said the alliance will be shattered after June 4 results and the parties of the Opposition bloc will start blaming each other after their defeat in the parliamentary polls.

True verdict will come on June 4, says Hooda

After various polls predicted a landslide victory for the ruling BJP, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the results would come on June 4.

Addressing media persons in Jind, Hooda said the Congress will recognise the results on June 4 and hoped that the party will perform much better than the exit polls prediction.

“People have supported us wholeheartedly throughout the election. The people had voted against hate, unemployment, farmers’ distress, crime, drug addiction, inflation and poor law and order situation. The people will oust BJP from Haryana in the assembly polls,” he added.