BJP will sweep all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, says Nadda

Making a pitch for the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda held a road show in Panchkula on Saturday. Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Haryana, was accompanied by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini on the vehicle adorning marigold garlands. BJP president JP Nadda with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (right) and state party chief Nayab Saini (left) during a roadshow in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

BJP Haryana affairs in charge Biplab Kumar Deb, senior party leader Om Prakash Dhankar and Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta also accompanied the BJP president.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Haryana ke 10 number, kitne ayaege?,” said Nadda while making pitch for the third term of the PM amid slogans of “teesri bar Modi sarkar”.

Addressing the party workers and leaders at Shankla chowk, Nadda said, “Modi has changed the ‘sanskriti’ of Indian politics.” He said for a very long time the politics in India had been “divisive” based on caste, religion and region that made people fight with each other in the name of religion.

“Vote bank politics prevailed, Modi gave new political message of sabska saath sabka vikas sabka vishvas sabka prayaas,” said Nadda.

Referring to international media reports talking about the shift of India from “balancing” to “India is setting alignment”, Nadda said, “Modi is acknowledged as a global leader. He has strengthened India’s position globally in the last 10 years.”

Praising Khattar, Nadda said, “Haryana ko kerosene mukt kiya to garibi mukt bi kiya, kerosne pe khana kaun banata tha garib varg hi.” Nadda acknowledged the efforts of the Haryana government in ensuring that no one is deprived of the benefits of ration, housing and health schemes.

Nadda also praised the “Parivar Pehchan Patra” scheme initiated by Khattar and said the scheme has brought a revolutionary change in the state, eliminating the need for people to run around offices and instead, the government is reaching out to the people directly.

Roadshow culminated with tributes to martyr Sandeep Shankla

The BJP workers and supporters were seen dancing ahead of Nadda’s convey holding party flags in their hands. The roadshow commenced from Tank chowk, Chandimandir, at about 12.45 pm and culminated at Sandeep Shankla chowk after the BJP leaders offered floral tributes to martyr Major Sandeep Shankla.

Major Sandeep Shankla was given the highest peacetime gallantry award, Ashok Chakra, posthumously. He died during an anti-terrorist operation in Kupwara in August 1991. His parents, Lt Col J S Kanwar (Rtd) and Manju Kanwar, were present at the memorial. They were accompanied by the officials of the district Sainik board, Panchkula. Nadda while concluding his speech said, “Sandeep Shankla was the child of the entire nation. The country will not forget his sacrifice. I pray that the almighty gives courage to his family to bear the loss.”

Sidelights of roadshow

Police had a tough time preventing the entry of supporters who barged in pushing the policemen aside at the memorial of martyr Sandeep Shankla. As the BJP leaders reached the memorial to offer floral tributes, supporters barged into the memorial pushing the cops aside.

A BJP supporter also had a face-off with ASP Manpreet Singh as supporters barged in pushing the policemen aside. It was only after the DCP’s intervention the situation was controlled. Besides this, three people, including former Panchkula district party president Ajay Sharma, reported to have lost their phones during the push and shove at the rally.

Kissan Morcha presented a bunch of sugarcane to the BJP president and Haryana CM as a token of appreciation for giving the highest price for sugarcane.