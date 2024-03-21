BJP will win all 4 LS seats with record margin: Suresh Kashyap

BJP MP Suresh Kashyap, who was again given a BJP ticket from Shimla for the second time, on Thursday said that the BJP will win all four seats in Himachal Pradesh with a record margin. BJP MP Suresh Kashyap, who was again given a BJP ticket from Shimla for the second time, on Thursday said that the BJP will win all four seats in Himachal Pradesh with a record margin. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

Kashyap, who participated in a road show in Shimla, thanked the BJP leadership for showing faith in him for the second time. He said that he has again been allowed to serve the people of this parliamentary constituency. “I am grateful to my top leadership. In the last five years, I have endeavoured to do whatever is possible for my parliamentary constituency. In the coming times also, I will try to make every possible effort to take my parliamentary constituency forward,” he said.

He said that today the first programme has been organised for Shimla Urban from the election point of view and he said that since the day the ticket for Lok Sabha was announced. Similarly, he is continuously visiting 17 assembly constituencies.