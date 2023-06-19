Lotus will bloom in all 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana again: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the BJP will win over 300 Lok Sabha seats across the nation in the next year’s Parliamentary polls to elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

Union home minister Amit Shah and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Sirsa rally on Sunday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a ‘Gauravshali Bharat rally’ in Sirsa on the completion of BJP’s nine-year rule at the Centre, Shah sounded the poll-bugle for the general polls. “In the upcoming Parliamentary polls too, lotus will bloom in all 10 seats of Haryana,” he said. Shah also visited a gurdwara in Sirsa before addressing the rally and paid obeisance.

After PM called Putin, Zelensky, Russia-Ukraine war halted for 3 days

Shah said during the Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi talked to heads of both the nations and they halted the war for three days due to which ‘our stranded children’ returned back to their homes safely.

“During the G-7 meeting, heads of other nations were seeking appointments from the PM and taking his signatures. In his Africa meeting, head of one nation also touched his feet, this shows how strong India has become at the international level,” Shah added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Carried out surgical strike to give ‘befitting’ reply to terrorists

The Union home minister said the Modi government gave a befitting reply to Pakistani militants, who had attacked in Uri, by carrying out surgical strikes on their land.

He further said when Article 370 was scrapped, Rahul Gandhi had said it would lead to bloodshell in Jammu and Kashmir but during the Modi government, the situation remained under control.

Shah said he wanted to thank the mothers of Haryana and Punjab, whose sons sacrificed their lives to protect the Indian borders.

Targets Congress over corruption during its rule

Shah alleged that scams worth ₹12 lakh crore took place during the Congress-led UPA government’s 10-year term, but not a single allegation of corruption has been levelled against PM Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah said the previous Hooda government revolved around dealers, damad (brother-in-law referring to Robert Vadra) and darbaris (3D).

“The previous chief minister was confined to Rohtak only and Manohar Lal has become the chief minister of the entire state. His government brought many policies for sportsmen and Haryana contributes one-third in India’s medal tally. Our government has purchased paddy and wheat at highest rate, Hooda should come out with his figures,” Shah added.

Shah raised concern over drug menace in Haryana and claimed that India will become drug-free soon. He said the Haryana government has also launched various schemes to eradicate drugs.

He said during the Congress rule from 2004 to 2014, the Centre gave only ₹40,000 crore to Haryana as devolution and grant-in-aid, while the Modi government increased it to ₹1.30 lakh crore. Shah said in the past nine years, Haryana has become the largest basmati rice exporting state in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over 20 lakh farmers are getting ₹6,000 every year, he added.

Shah said President Droupadi Murmu had laid the foundation stone of a medical college in Sirsa which would be built on 22-acre land at a cost of ₹1,000 crore. Several mega food parks are also coming up in Sirsa.

Haryana was topped in per capita inome during Hooda rule, says Congress

Reacting to Shah’s allegations, Rohtak MLA and Congress’s chief-whip in Haryana assembly BB Batra said during Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s regime, Haryana was number one in per capita income, investment and paddy’s prices were all-time high.

“During our rule, nine state universities and many medical colleges were established. Metro was started in Faridabad and Bahadurgarh. Under the BJP rule, not a single metro line has been started. Hooda waived-off electricity bills and gave jobs of the rank of DSPs to medal winners and the BJP has not given such high-rank jobs to even a single player. Bhupinder Singh Hooda has always been a hope for players, elderly people, jawans and government employees. He is the tallest leader of Haryana in the present time,” Batra added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}