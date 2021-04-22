BJP workers face farmers’ wrath in Patiala

Farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws disrupted a meeting of BJP workers in Patiala on Thursday a short while before party vice-president Harjit Singh Grewal’s arrival.

The BJP workers, including party executive member Gurtej Singh Dhillon, 43, were meeting to introduce Patiala constitutency’s newly appointed in-charge Subhash Verma at Bandela Mandir.

The farmers gathered and started raising slogans against Grewal, who was yet to arrive.

The protesters were at loggerheads with the BJP workers, but the timely intervention of the police helped avert a clash.

Patiala BJP president Harinder Singh Kohli said: “We were safely evacuated.”

Satnam Singh, a farm activist, said they will continue protesting against BJP leaders. “We held a peaceful protest outside the venue and didn’t allow them to hold any meeting,” he said.

DSP Yogesh Sharma said the protesters were dispersed to avoid crowding. “We are identifying those who violated Covid norms. Suitable action will be taken,” he said.

Later, the protestors blocked the main road near the bus stand, but the police cleared the stretch.