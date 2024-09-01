BJP’s countdown has begun, will lose all state polls: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party said the “countdown” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began with the Lok Sabha elections and it is going to lose all upcoming state elections, including in Haryana, even if it gets the poll dates changed. The BJP is “scared” after the Lok Sabha poll results since people are now rejecting it, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said in a statement on Saturday (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The BJP is “scared” after the Lok Sabha poll results since people are now rejecting it, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said in a statement on Saturday.

The Election Commission, earlier in the day, deferred the Haryana assembly poll date to October 5 from October 1, in view of festival of the Bishnoi community.

The AAP is independently contesting all the assembly seats in Haryana.

AAP’s Haryana unit president Sushil Gupta claimed the people of Haryana are ready to “uproot” the BJP government in the state.

He said that AAP was prepared for the polls and it welcomed the election dates earlier also. “We again welcome the new poll dates and are ready to fight spiritedly on all the 90 seats in alliance with the people of Haryana,” he said.

Gupta said that AAP will conduct a series of 40 rallies, road shows and town hall meetings between September 1 and September 15. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and top AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, among others, will participate in these campaign programmes, he said.

Gupta added that Kejriwal will also be out of jail soon and his campaign programmes will be decided later on. Party workers and leaders from across the country will campaign in Haryana, he said, asserting that the AAP will win the elections.